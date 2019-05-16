MENOMONIE -- A 40-year-old man was identified as the person killed in a single motorcycle crash Tuesday in the city, police say.
According to a news release from the Police Department:
Levi Collin Benson, no address given, died in the crash the police and fire departments responded to at about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Dairyland Road. Upon arrival personnel determined Benson had died.
Preliminary investigation of the accident showed speed and alcohol were possible factors. Benson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.