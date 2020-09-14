PIERCE COUNTY — A 26-year-old Spring Valley man was injured when the motorcycle he was riding Saturday night hit a deer in rural Pierce County.
Cameron Jacobson was transported by ambulance from the crash scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment of undetermined injuries, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
Jacobson was operating a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle in the southbound lane of U.S. 63 when he struck a deer near the intersection with 730th Avenue in the town of Martell. Jacobson was ejected from the motorcycle due to the collision.
The crash was reported at about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.