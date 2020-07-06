A motorcyclist who crashed Sunday evening on Eau Claire's northeast side has been arrested for drunken driving.
A 53-year-old man drove a motorcycle at high speeds at about 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 53 near the North Crossing, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
The motorist lost control of the vehicle, entering the median, veering back onto the shoulder and then the motorcycle overturned, throwing the rider from it.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital.
An investigation resulted in the motorcyclist being arrested for sixth-offense drunken driving, operating after revocation and two outstanding warrants.
Following the crash, northbound lanes of U.S. 53 were briefly closed on Sunday evening near the North Crossing.