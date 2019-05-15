The operator of a motorcycle was killed Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Menomonie.
The name of the driver will be released after family is notified, the Menomonie Police Department said in a news release.
The Menomonie police and fire departments responded shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of Dairyland Road.
Upon arrival, it was determined that the operator of the motorcycle had been killed, and preliminary investigation showed speed and alcohol were possible factors, the news release indicated.
The crash remains under investigation by the Menomonie Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.