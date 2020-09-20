CHIPPEWA COUNTY — A motorcyclist died Saturday night in a collision with an SUV on Highway 64 in rural Chippewa County.
The motorcyclist, who’s identity has not yet been released by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, died at the scene of the crash. The motorcycle operator was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the vehicle due to the collision, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The crash happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Highway 64 near 205th Street in the town of Cleveland.
The SUV was traveling eastbound on the highway and crossed the center line while entering a curve in the roadway. The SUV then hit the motorcycle traveling in the westbound lane.
The identity of the SUV driver also was not included in the news release issued Sunday evening by the sheriff’s office.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, the news release stated. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol.