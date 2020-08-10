CHIPPEWA COUNTY — A 37-year-old rural Chippewa Falls man died at the scene of a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Chippewa County.
Weston S. Finnessy suffered severe injuries when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a trailer on 125th Avenue in the town of Eagle Point, according to a Chippewa County Sheriff's Office news release. He died from his injuries before EMS workers arrived at the scene of the collision.
According to the sheriff's office:
A witness to the crash called 911 at 1:20 p.m. The eyewitness stated that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 125th Avenue and struck a trailer attached to a truck that was backing out of a driveway.
A friend of Finnessy, who was also riding a motorcycle, said they were traveling well over the posted 55 mph speed limit prior to the crash. Finnessy was not wearing a motorcycle helmet, according to the sheriff's office.