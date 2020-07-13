A 26-year-old man died Sunday evening after his motorcycle struck a car in Pierce County.
Justin Magle of Algoma was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash at the intersection of Highway O and 690th Avenue in rural River Falls.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Magle failed to stop at a stop sign and his 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a 2008 Hyundai Sonata driven by Sean Sabelko, 27, of Oak Park Heights, Minn., at about 1:10 p.m. in the intersection.
Emergency workers attempted lifesaving efforts on the scene for Magle, but those were unsuccessful. The Pierce County Medical Examiner pronounced Magle dead at the scene.