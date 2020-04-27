A 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a deer Sunday evening in the 3500 block of Highway D in the town of Ludington.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 7:53 p.m.
The man was found unconscious, lying in the ditch. The motorcycle was on its side in the road.
Following an investigation, deputies determined the man was riding his motorcycle south on Highway D and struck a deer shortly after crossing over the Eau Claire River bridge.
The man was thrown from the motorcycle and skidded several hundred feet on the pavement before entering the ditch.
The man was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
The man's name was not released.