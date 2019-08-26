ELLSWORTH — A motorcyclist was injured after striking a tractor Friday in the Pierce County town of El Paso.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 5:45 p.m. Friday of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 72 and 290th Street.
It was determined that a tractor pulling a chopper box eastbound on Highway 72, operated by Amanda Anderson, 35, of Spring Valley, was beginning to make a left turn onto 290th Street. A 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by Allen Peterson, 27, of Lakeville, Minn., was attempting to pass the tractor, but Peterson lost control and struck the tractor. He was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Ellsworth and Elmwood area ambulance services, Elmwood and Spring Valley fire departments and Life Link III Helicopter.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.