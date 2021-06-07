MAIDEN ROCK — A Minnesota man was injured Sunday after his motorcycle overturned when he attempted to cross a creek flowing over a road in Pierce County.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday of the single motorcycle crash on 20th Avenue just east of Highway AA in the town of Maiden Rock.
Officers determined that Scott Beck, 59, of Waconia, Minnesota, was injured after his motorcycle collided with a rock in the road and overturned, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Beck was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minnesota, with undetermined injuries.