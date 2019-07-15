ELLSWORTH -- A Minnesota man injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Pierce County sheriff's office:
At about 8 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office was notified of a motorcycle crash on Highway 35 south of Highway QQ in the town of Oak Grove.
It was determined that Michael Ozment, 66, of Hampton was operating a 1999 Harley-Davidson northbound on 35 when he lost control, entered the ditch and was ejected. Ozment was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Ozment was flown to Regions Hospital in St Paul with undetermined injuries.
The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by River Falls Ambulance Service, Prescott Fire Department and LifeLink Helicopter.