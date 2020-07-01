A 26-year-old Fairchild man was killed Wednesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck an SUV making a left-hand turn.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene of the crash at about 2:14 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway H and Henneman Road in the town of Wilson.
Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling northbound on H. A southbound Chevrolet Tahoe, being operated by an 18-year-old Thorp man, was slowing and beginning to negotiate a left-hand turn off H onto Henneman. The northbound motorcycle struck the Tahoe as its operator was negotiating the turn. The motorcycle operator was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.
No further information, including names of those involved, will be released at this time, as family are being notified of the death. A crash reconstruction and accident investigation are being performed to determine the cause and contributing circumstances of the crash.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Augusta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Stanley and Boyd fire departments, Boyd Ambulance and Life Link Air Medical Transport.