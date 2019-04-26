A motorcyclist was killed early Friday in a crash in Dunn County.
According to the Dunn County sheriff's office:
The crash was reported at 12:41 a.m. at Highway V and 490th Street in the town of Sheridan.
The investigation showed the motorcycle was eastbound on Highway V and failed to negotiate a curve.
The motorcycle entered the ditch and the operator was ejected.
The operator was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office.
The name of the operator will not be released pending notification of family members.
The crash remains under investigation.