MEDFORD -- A motorist was killed in a head-on collision with a semitrailer truck Thursday afternoon in Taylor County.
According to a news release from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office:
At 2:20 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle accident about nine miles north of Medford on Highway 13 in the town of Chelsea. Deputies along with fire and ambulance services were dispatched.
Preliminary investigation and witness information indicate the victim was driving an SUV southbound on 13. The SUV drifted into the northbound lane directly into the path of the approaching semi.
The SUV driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The semi driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.
It is unknown at this time why the SUV drifted into the opposite lane; the investigation is ongoing.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.