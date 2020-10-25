COLFAX -- The driver of an SUV was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash near Colfax.
According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff’s Office, Colfax Ambulance and Colfax Fire Department were dispatched to the crash scene in the 7700 block of Highway M in the town of Colfax.
The initial crash investigation shows a Subaru SUV was northbound on M when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Colfax Ambulance, Colfax Fire and Life Link helicopter personnel attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful. The Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the driver deceased.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner's Office.
The driver’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of family.