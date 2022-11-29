CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of killing his girlfriend then setting fire to a house on July 27 has been moved to the Dodge Correctional Institution.

Scott M. Vaningan, 58, 721 Superior St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree intentional homicide, arson, mutilation of a corpse and felony bail jumping. He is accused of killing his girlfriend, 55-year-old Lynn Smith, then setting the house on fire. He entered a not guilty plea Aug. 31

