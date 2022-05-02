CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Iliana (Lily) Peters has retained a new attorney to represent him.

Attorney Michael Cohen of Eau Claire submitted a letter to Chippewa County Court, saying he would be representing the suspect, identified in court records as C.P-B.

The suspect is currently being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire. Cohen wrote to Judge Ben Lane that he intends to sit with his client at the next court hearing on Thursday from that facility, rather than appear in person in the Chippewa County Courthouse.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He will remain in custody on a $1 million bond.

At his first court hearing last Wednesday, the suspect was represented by public defenders Karl Schmidt and Kirby Harless. They waived time limits on his preliminary hearing.

Peters was reported missing Sunday, April 24. Her body was found Monday morning, April 25, near a trail by Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company. The suspect reportedly told authorities he struck the girl with a stick, strangled her, and sexually assaulted her.