The trial for a Stanley women accused of stabbing an Eau Claire man got under way Monday in Dunn County Court.
About 150 potential jurors were brought in as the prosecution and defense teams worked to find a jury to hear the case.
Ezra J. McCandless, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon in the death of Alexander L. Woodworth, 24. She is pleading not guilty.
Authorities found Woodworth dead in a vehicle in the town of Spring Brook on March 23, 2018.
McCandless’ attorneys have argued Woodworth attacked McCandless in the car on March 22, and she stabbed him in self-defense.
The trial continues throughout the remainder of the week and could last up to three weeks.