EAU CLAIRE — Construction of the new Children's Museum of Eau Claire will cause the closure of a short piece of a downtown Eau Claire street for a month.

Starting Monday, the portion of Galloway Street between North Barstow Street and the entrance to the city's parking ramp will be closed.

That small section of the street — less than a block long — is scheduled to remain closed until March 31.

The closure is necessary for crane work at the new museum site, according to a notice from the city's Engineering Department.

The parking ramp can still be approached from Hobart Street or its south entrance on Riverfront Terrace.