EAU CLAIRE — Construction of the new Children's Museum of Eau Claire will cause the closure of a short piece of a downtown Eau Claire street for a month.
Starting Monday, the portion of Galloway Street between North Barstow Street and the entrance to the city's parking ramp will be closed.
That small section of the street — less than a block long — is scheduled to remain closed until March 31.
The closure is necessary for crane work at the new museum site, according to a notice from the city's Engineering Department.
The parking ramp can still be approached from Hobart Street or its south entrance on Riverfront Terrace.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.