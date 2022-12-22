EAU CLAIRE — Two museums located in Eau Claire's Carson Park are slated to merge into one organization at the end of this month.
Members of the Chippewa Valley Museum recently voted to move forward on the merger with the neighboring Wisconsin Logging Museum, according by a news release from the former.
Effective Dec. 31, the two museums located on Half Moon Drive will be led by Carrie Ronnander, who is currently the executive director of the Chippewa Valley Museum.
Rachel Lange, director of the Wisconsin Logging Museum, will become curator of the joint organization after the merger.
"We’re excited to have the opportunity to better share regional stories through our museums and their programs,” Ronnander said in the news release.
Boards of directors for both museums had agreed to the merger earlier this year. News of the planned merger became public in late July.
