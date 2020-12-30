OSSEO — Names of two people involved in a rollover crash that killed one of them Tuesday morning on Interstate 94 have been released by authorities.
Michael A. Greengrass, 41, of Hixton, died after he was ejected from a 2002 Buick Rendezvous SUV that rolled several times after the driver lost control of the vehicle on I-94 at milepost 98 in Jackson County.
The vehicle's driver, Autumn E. Holbach, also of Hixton, was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.
Neither Holbach or Greengrass wore their seat belts, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which happened at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.