ALMA — Buffalo County voters overwhelmingly agreed that Wisconsin should create a nonpartisan process to draw up legislative and congressional district maps.
The “fair maps” referendum received support from 1,306 voters in Tuesday’s election while 562 opposed it, according to unofficial results from Buffalo County.
County boards in three-quarters of Wisconsin have passed resolutions calling upon the state Legislature to adopt nonpartisan redistricting, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Nearly 40% of counties have also held referendums where voters have agreed the state should take party politics out of the process.
Under current state law, the state Legislature redraws lines for Wisconsin Assembly and Senate districts as well as U.S. House districts after every census. Those maps then go to the governor for approval with the courts tasked with settling any disputes over how district lines were drawn.
Using a nonpartisan process is touted by backers as removing the opportunity for gerrymandering, which is when political parties strategically draw odd-shaped districts around voters aligned with them to secure more seats for their candidates.