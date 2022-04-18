EAU CLAIRE — About 8.5% of Eau Claire County residents got COVID-19 during the first three months of this year, based on statistics from the local health department.
There were 9,053 confirmed and probable cases of individuals with coronavirus between Jan. 1 and March 31, according to a quarterly report released Monday by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
That amounts to 8.5% of the 106,452 people that live in Eau Claire County, based on the latest available estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau representing the population in July.
The high COVID-19 activity that began this year, but has since quieted down, is also notable in the context of the pandemic has lasted for just over two years so far.
Cases reported during the first quarter of this year in Eau Claire County amounts to 30% of the cumulative 30,235 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 through last week.
This year started out with a major spike in reported COVID-19 cases due to the highly-contagious omicron variant.
After case counts reached an all-time high in mid-January, they declined rapidly. The county and entire state currently are deemed to be at low levels of COVID-19 activity based on ratings set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.