MEDFORD — Child negligence charges are being sought against the parents of a 2-year-old child that was killed last month by a train while wandering along railroad tracks in Taylor County.
On Wednesday the Taylor County Sheriff's Office announced it is requesting a felony charges of neglecting a child with death as a consequence against Kyle T. Bratland, 26, and Natasha S. Bratland, 31, both of Lublin. The charging request will be sent to the Taylor County District Attorney's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, the toddler had been seen walking along a street on June 29 without parental supervision and only wearing a diaper prior to the fatal accident. Just before 5:30 p.m., the child was struck by a Canadian National train while wandering along the railroad tracks.
The sheriff's office found the train conductor sounded the horn while approaching the village and attempted to stop the train upon seeing the child. However, the train could not stop in time to avoid hitting the toddler, who was running along the outer edge of the railroad ties.
In its investigation, the sheriff's office found that the Bratland children were commonly seen unsupervised and playing in unsafe areas. Lublin residents told a detective that the children were commonly seen playing in streets, on railroad tracks and even on rooftops.