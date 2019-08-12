The Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association is inviting Eau Claire residents to a picnic to discuss ideas for the future of Boyd Park.
The association is holding its picnic, including free food, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Boyd Park, 1202 Fairway St.
Recently hitting its $10,000 fundraising milestone, the association is paying for a conceptual plan for improving Boyd Park.
The association's goals for the project are to get better playground equipment, improve access to the Eau Claire River, plant more trees, preserve the ice skating area, start a community garden program, upgrade the prairie area and bolster the park's ability to host events.
Neighborhood residents are seeking private donations and grants as a way to push forward with improvements to Boyd Park faster than they would be done if they relied on public dollars.