EAU CLAIRE — The founder of Ratsch Engineering in Neillsville is departing from the Chippewa Valley Technical College Board later this month.
Russell Ratsch, the board's treasurer, will be attending his final meeting next week, ending nine years of service on the board that oversees the technical college.
As an employer located on the eastern part of CVTC's 11-county district, Ratsch provided a voice for students in rural areas that are away from the college's main campus in Eau Claire.
“The people on the eastern side of the district accept that to avail themselves of many of the opportunities at CVTC, they would usually have to drive to Eau Claire," Ratsch said in a news release. "But I have advocated for programs at Neillsville, where we have telepresence capabilities at the campus.”
Ratsch has been serving in one of the CVTC Board's seats designated for an employer, but his transition into retirement means he's no longer able to serve on the board in that capacity. Ratsch remains vice president of Ratsch Engineering, but sold it a few years ago and has scaled back his work there to part-time hours.
The nine-member CVTC Board has seats employers, employees, an elected official, a school superintendent and at-large members from the technical college district. Chairpersons from the 11 county boards in the district appoint people to serve on the board for three-year terms.