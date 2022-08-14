NEILLSVILLE — A Neillsville man accused of striking two Clark County Highway Department workers with a vehicle in August 2021, killing one, is requesting a change of venue for his trial, which is set to begin in April.

Cory D. Neumueller, 29, is charged in Clark County Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, hit and run-involving death, hit and run-involving great bodily harm and injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. He pleaded not guilty in November.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com