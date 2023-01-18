EAU CLAIRE — Nestlé Health Science announced Wednesday it will be making a $43 million manufacturing expansion at its Eau Claire facility, which will add 60 new jobs.
"The investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products," the company stated in its news release. "The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products, such as tube feeding formulas, and nutritional drinks from brands such as BOOST and Carnation Breakfast Essentials."
“With this investment, Nestlé Health Science will expand and enhance our manufacturing facilities to better meet the needs of patients and consumers,” said Gaëtan Sion, vice president of manufacturing for Nestlé Health Science U.S. “Also, as a member of the Eau Claire community since 1987, we’re proud to help strengthen the local economy by generating more job opportunities that offer competitive pay and benefits.”
Community leaders praised the investment. City Manager Stephanie Hirsch noted it was the second major investment in the plant in two years.
"We're excited about this expansion," Hirsch said. "Nestlé has been a good corporate citizen in the community."
In December 2020, Switzerland-based Nestlé announced a $50 million investment to expand one of its facilities in Eau Claire. The project was expected to add 70 jobs to the roughly 450 people who worked at the plant at 1200 Nestle Ave. and make the Eau Claire factory the largest Nestlé Health Science manufacturing site.
Eau Claire Council President Terry Weld thanked the company for its investment.
"We're always excited to see local businesses thrive and grow, and add jobs," Weld said. "We're appreciative of their investment in the community."
Eau Claire City Councilman Larry Mboga was enthusiastic about the news.
"I'm super excited," Mboga said. "When a company pumps more money into the local economy, it means more jobs. It's fantastic news."
Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf also praised the company.
"It's a wonderful investment in the community," Schauf said. "They've been a wonderful community partner for a long time. It's exciting when our local, community businesses continue to expand and grow here."
Andy Neborak, executive director at United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley and a member of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, said it's good news for the community.
"Any time there are jobs coming to the community that pay a competitive wage, it strengthens the community as a whole," Neborak said.
The investment means the company will expand production capabilities, enhance sustainable packing efforts and create 60 jobs, ranging from processing, packaging and filling lines to mechanics and engineers, Nestlé said in its news release.
The company boasts that the Eau Claire plant is a "zero waste-to-landfill facility," and invests in "water optimization that will ensure over 90% of total factory water usage is fully recovered by the end of 2023."
Nestlé sold its other Eau Claire manufacturing facility at 5023 Venture Drive during autumn to Ireland-based consumer products company Perrigo. The $170 million deal included the baby formula factory, rights to sell Good Start infant formula in the U.S. and Canada and a $60 million investment to boost the plant's production volume, according to a news release issued in November by Perrigo.