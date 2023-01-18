120220_dr_Nestle_1a

Nestlé Health Science announced Wednesday that it will be making a $43 million expansion to its factory at 1200 Nestle Ave. in Eau Claire.

EAU CLAIRE — Nestlé Health Science announced Wednesday it will be making a $43 million manufacturing expansion at its Eau Claire facility, which will add 60 new jobs.

"The investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products," the company stated in its news release. "The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products, such as tube feeding formulas, and nutritional drinks from brands such as BOOST and Carnation Breakfast Essentials."

