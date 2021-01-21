EAU CLAIRE — The system-wide network disruption at Chippewa Valley Technical College has delayed the start of the spring semester from Monday to Wednesday.
All factors were considered in the decision including system accessibility, student communication and available support services, said CVTC President Bruce Barker.
"A positive opportunity for our students to receive the education they desire and deserve is our top priority," he said.
This adjustment will help us better prepare our new and continuing students for the first days of the new semester," Barker said.
"We continue to work diligently to provide our students the high-quality education they have come to expect of CVTC," he said.
As the systems at CVTC are restored, the ability to register students for courses and provide access to schedules and support services including financial aid processing, will contribute to the ability to start the semester off on the right foot, Barker said.
CVTC support teams will work with new applicants to get them prepared for the spring semester, he said.