Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A New Auburn man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.
Glen K. Stowe, 58, 205 E. Dell St., appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court. Judge Ben Lane released Stowe on a signature bond and set a return date for Nov. 9.
As terms of his release, Stowe cannot have any contact with juveniles, and he is not allowed to use any devices that can connect to the Internet.
A police report of the incident was not included in court documents Thursday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.