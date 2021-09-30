CHIPPEWA FALLS — A New Auburn man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

Glen K. Stowe, 58, 205 E. Dell St., appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court. Judge Ben Lane released Stowe on a signature bond and set a return date for Nov. 9.

As terms of his release, Stowe cannot have any contact with juveniles, and he is not allowed to use any devices that can connect to the Internet.

A police report of the incident was not included in court documents Thursday.