TURTLE LAKE — The former CEO of a west-central Wisconsin casino accused of embezzling over $72,000 from the business is now facing additional federal charges.
A federal grand jury indicted Leva Oustigoff, Jr., 59, of Cumberland on four charges of filing false tax returns on Wednesday in Madison, according to a news release from the office of Timothy O'Shea, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. The new charges are added to eight counts of embezzlement for which a grand jury indicted Oustigoff in October.
The indictment charges Oustigoff for filing tax returns that underreported his income from 2015 to 2018 — the years he is accused of embezzling from Turtle Lake Casino.
According to the indictment, the then-general manager and CEO misapplied casino funds on eight occasions between December 2015 and January 2018. Those incidents of alleged embezzlement total about $72,600 taken from the business operated by the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.
The case against Oustigoff is still pending and future court dates have not been set. Originally the case was set for a June jury trial, but the filing of the new tax charges cancelled that and will require scheduling new court dates.
If Oustigoff is convicted, each of the eight embezzlement counts carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison. Filing false income tax returns carries a smaller penalty of up to three years in prison per count.