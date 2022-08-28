CHIPPEWA FALLS — Five new commercial lots in Chippewa Falls have gone on sale, even though the road that will go through that corridor has not yet been constructed.

Earlier this month, the Chippewa Falls City Council approved hiring Thorp-based Haas Sons Inc. to construct an extension of Chippewa Mall Drive. The road will curl to the south of the NorthRidge Center, behind the Micon Cinemas movie theater, and eventually connect with Chippewa Crossing Boulevard, which is the new road where Toycen Motors was built. Haas Sons Inc. provided the lowest bid at $1.84 million.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com