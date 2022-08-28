CHIPPEWA FALLS — Five new commercial lots in Chippewa Falls have gone on sale, even though the road that will go through that corridor has not yet been constructed.
Earlier this month, the Chippewa Falls City Council approved hiring Thorp-based Haas Sons Inc. to construct an extension of Chippewa Mall Drive. The road will curl to the south of the NorthRidge Center, behind the Micon Cinemas movie theater, and eventually connect with Chippewa Crossing Boulevard, which is the new road where Toycen Motors was built. Haas Sons Inc. provided the lowest bid at $1.84 million.
The extension of the frontage road has been a council priority for several years. Work on the new road is expected to begin in September and be done by late spring or early summer.
“Good things are happening at Chippewa Crossing,” said Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director. “They’ve been working on it for years, and it’s finally coming together. I think you’ll see a really nice hotel, some fast food, but also some business amenities. I think it will be the new gateway for Chippewa Falls.
In April, Festival Foods announced plans to come to Chippewa Falls on a 7.4-acre lot the grocery chain purchased directly east of Toycen Motors.
“Festival plans to start construction on the store in spring of 2023 and open later that year,” the company’s press release states.
City officials hope that the grocery store is a magnet, drawing other businesses and customers to that corridor, which outside of Toycen Motors, only includes the new Chippewa Falls Fire Station.
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman is excited about all the plans for redevelopment in that corridor along Business 29. The new lots that went on sale this week are owned by Toycen Motors.
“I visited with Dan Toycen, and he said they wanted to get those lots for sale as quickly as possible,” Hoffman said. “Having that placed on the market is exciting. They are excellent lots; they will be a tremendous addition to the community. Altogether, (Toycen Motors) has about 20 acres to sell.”
The five lots are all located on the south side of the planned Chippewa Crossing Boulevard extension, sandwiched between that road and Business 29. The lot closest to the roundabout on Business 29 and Highway 124 is 2.43 acres. The other four lots range from 1.71 acres to 3.49 acres.
Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners Inc. owns about 60 acres of land in that corridor, and it has been heavily marketed for years. With Wangard Partners now selling this 7.4-acre parcel, Hoffman is optimistic that more new businesses will quickly follow. The land is near the ramps to Highway 29, which could mean more customers from outside Chippewa Falls stopping to shop.
In July, the council approved a new tax-increment financing district in that corridor, which will cover 586 acres of property, bordered by Highway 29 to the south, Summit Avenue to the north, Business 53 to the west and 160th Street to the east. According to city documents, the city anticipates spending $10,585,000 in improvements in the area. However, value created by the project is expected to reach $64 million. The TIF is expected to be in place for 20 years.
In addition to the Wangard Partners property, the Wisconsin’s Department of Administration placed 89 acres of state-owned land in that corridor for sale earlier this year, with an average price of $26,100 per acre. The land has been divided into five lots, with land on both the east and west side of Seymour Cray Boulevard, also known as Highway 178. It is generally southwest of the Wisconsin Veteran Home; the land is managed by the state’s Department of Health Services.