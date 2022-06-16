CHIPPEWA FALLS — About 40% of long-term health care providers in Wisconsin are now reporting staff vacancy rates above 30%, and there are more than 23,000 vacant caregiver positions statewide, according to the Long-Term Care Workforce Crisis 2021 report. Nearly half of long-term care providers in the state are now limiting admissions because of staff vacancies.
With such a growing need for workers to enter the health care field, the Dove Healthcare Community Foundation has opened the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute, with classes specialized to increase and advance the number of workers.
Paula Gibson, the institute’s director, said the first classes were held last week. Gibson said it is a 75-hour program, featuring 42 hours in class and 33 hours of lab and clinical experience. Gibson said students can take classes at the institute while also enrolled at other programs, like at Chippewa Valley Technical College. They are also working on hybrid classes, mixing in face-to-face instruction with online learning.
“The health care field needs as many caregivers as possible,” Gibson said.
Gibson said the goal is to graduate 400 students through the program this year and 600 graduates in 2023.
These students will become certified nursing assistants in just two weeks and start providing direct patient care at a healthcare employer of their choice,” she said.
Gibson said one unique feature of the institute is a dementia program, where students try a virtual experience of what it is like to struggle with the disease.
“It really puts them in that space,” Gibson said.
Bert Richard, Dove Healthcare Community Foundation board member, said this program is needed.
“The aging population is growing at a rapid pace, and at the same time, the providers we depend on for care are experiencing caregiver vacancy rates like never before,” Richard said. “The Dove Healthcare Community Foundation is very concerned about this, and so we are honored to be part of a solution that will surely help alleviate this challenge.”
Shelby Kolar, director of nursing at Dove Healthcare — West Eau Claire, told the crowd how she “fell in love with the geriatric population” when she started working in health care as a teen.
“Everyone needs to start somewhere, and I really believe the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute will be that place for a lot of people,” Kolar said.
The Healthcare Workforce Training Institute is housed at 2829 Highway I (east of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital), in the south wing of the Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center complex. As the number of residents in the vent center has declined, it has opened up space in the building for a program like the institute, she said.
“This (wing of the building) has become more of a business incubator,” she said.
Dove Healthcare also is opening training institutes in Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo and Rice Lake.
An open house for the public to tour the institute will be held 3-5 p.m. July 14.