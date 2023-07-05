Right: The new trail shows off some of the hidden scenery in the park. It was developed at a cost of about $10,000, which was paid for by a private donation.
A new hiking trail has opened in Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls, providing another route to the adjacent Erickson Park.
Jimenez
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A new hiking trail in Irvine Park provides some challenges, but it provides a beautiful view of Duncan Creek, says Chippewa Falls Parks Director John Jimenez.
The Bluff Rapids Trail opened in early June. It begins at the north end of Bear Den Road (next to the bridge by the bison pen) and loops along the bluff below Jefferson Avenue.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.