A new hotel on Eau Claire's southwest side will be a Holiday Inn, locally-based Larson Companies announced on Thursday.
A groundbreaking was held Thursday afternoon at the site of the future Holiday Inn Express & Suites Eau Claire West, 2703 Craig Road.
Amenities of the new hotel will include 99 rooms, all with at least a mini-fridge and microwaves, but some will also have fully-equipped kitchens. Other features will include free breakfast, pool and whirlpool, boardroom and meeting space, 24-hour pantry and guest laundry facilities.
Formerly the location of a Clarion hotel that was razed recently, the new Holiday Inn Express' site is near a hospital, clinic and cancer center run by Marshfield Clinic Health System, HSHS-Sacred Heart Hospital, UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College.
We are thrilled with the evolution this area is taking," Larson Companies president and CEO Thomas Larson said in a news release. "New business, medical and education centers and now — the newest Larson Companies hotel developed with our lodging partners Tim Pabich, Tim Olson and Tom Toy."