2022 Eau Claire Marathon

Runners funnel through the starting line at the 2022 Eau Claire Marathon in Eau Claire. The annual races return this weekend, with more than 4,000 runners expected during six events over Saturday and Sunday.

 Photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — The decision to move the 15th annual Eau Claire Marathon from Carson Park to downtown has been a big hit with runners and businesses, organizers say.

About 4,500 runners are expected to take part in the six races between Saturday and Sunday, with the finish line on Graham Avenue, near the Pablo Center at the Confluence. The new downtown start and finish went into effect with the September 2021 race — delayed from the normal May slot because of the pandemic — and used again last year.