EAU CLAIRE — The decision to move the 15th annual Eau Claire Marathon from Carson Park to downtown has been a big hit with runners and businesses, organizers say.
About 4,500 runners are expected to take part in the six races between Saturday and Sunday, with the finish line on Graham Avenue, near the Pablo Center at the Confluence. The new downtown start and finish went into effect with the September 2021 race — delayed from the normal May slot because of the pandemic — and used again last year.
“Everyone loves it,” said race director Emi Uelmen. “It showcases Eau Claire. The ‘bib perks’ are up this year. Everyone realizes how amazing it is to bring those people from outside of town to Eau Claire.”
The “bib perks” are offered at numerous downtown businesses, where runners can get discounts when displaying their race bib. Uelmen said runners will get a list of all the businesses with bib perks in their packets. It’s also available on the race’s website.
Luke Alex, Visit Eau Claire public relations manager, agreed with Uelmen, saying that businesses are realizing benefits from the race.
“Our downtown has come such a long way in the last decade, and events like the Eau Claire Marathon really help with that growth,” Alex said Wednesday. “The businesses there definitely like events like this. It’s huge for businesses that weekend. Eau Claire has so much to offer, especially in our downtown space. It’s so encouraging our businesses have been so receptive and welcoming to these people.”
Uelmen said about half of the 800 people signed up for the marathon are from the Chippewa Valley. However 25% of runners are coming from one to two hours away, and 20% are more than two hours away. The marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifying race, which has been a draw for top runners, Uelmen said.
Nearly every one of the races has sold out in advance; Uelmen said there are just a handful of slots available in the half-marathon, and there may be some race-day slots open in the marathon.
“Every year it’s been going up,” Uelmen said. “It’s getting bigger and bigger, which we love. We put our heart and soul into it, and the city just embraces it.”
Uelmen enjoys the fact that the runners on the half-marathon and marathon courses loop the city and cross numerous bridges. The Blugold Mile — a section of the races that passes through the UW-Eau Claire campus about a mile before the finish line — will again have students and faculty there to energize and entertain runners.
“It’s exciting for the city. It’s exciting for the people who get to see it for the first time,” Uelmen said.
Because there are so many runners, people are encouraged to get their shirts, packets and bibs from 2-8 p.m. Saturday at Phoenix Park. They also can get them from 6-8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Uelmen said there aren’t any any road or bridge closures due to construction this year, but she is watching river levels. The 10K course goes along the Chippewa River, and that may have to be re-routed on Saturday.
The main reason the race sells out is that shirts and medals are ordered in January and Uelmen said race organizers feel it’s important that everyone gets a medal when they finish.
“We don’t ever want to grow too fast,” she said.
Uelmen also pointed out that the half-marathon start time has been moved to 8:30 a.m. Sunday. That change was made so the half-marathon and marathon runners wind up finishing in the same window.
Back this year is a University of Minnesota running class. Between 30 and 40 runners have trained all semester to do a marathon, culminating with Sunday’s race.
Uelmen encouraged people to get the Eau Claire Marathon app on their phone, which will help them track runners on the course.
Farwell Street will remain open during the marathon, but other downtown streets will be closed Sunday morning for runners to use. Barstow Street between Galloway and Newton streets is part of the race course and will be closed for much of the morning. The same goes for the Lake Street Bridge and Graham Avenue, which are the home stretch for runners who will cross the finish line next to the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Other streets that coincide with the race course or cross it will be closed for several hours on Sunday. That includes a large section of State Street, the Lake Street Bridge and portions of First Avenue.
And there are some road closures on quieter neighborhood streets, but those will be unavailable for less time as they’re earlier in the races when runners will be grouped closely together.
The Eau Claire Marathon was started in 2009 with race directors Karen and Kevin Dreschel. Uelmen and her father, Pat Toutant, took over the marathon in November 2013 and have been running it ever since. The 15 annual races include the virtual marathon held in 2020 because of the pandemic. The start and finish was in Carson Park from 2009 through 2019. However, racers disliked going uphill into the park to finish, and there was a lack of parking and other amenities, so the decision was made to relocate to downtown.