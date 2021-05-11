The Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville opened the doors on May 8 of its 100,000-square-foot medical campus, almost two years after first breaking ground.
The new campus on the corner of Highway 10 and River Avenue west of Neillsville features a 16-bed hospital, 24/7 emergency department, an operating room, 28 clinical exam rooms, rooms designated for telehealth consults and an infusion suite with six private rooms to provide IV treatments, including chemotherapy.
Neillsville has had a hospital for more than 70 years, including the past 67 years in the same building.
Marshfield Clinic Health System acquired the hospital in 2018 and supported existing efforts to build a new hospital, said Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Neville.
In addition to current oncology, cardiology, endocrinology and ENT services, more specialties will be added in Neillsville including neurology, pediatric neurology, sleep medicine, OB-GYN and ophthalmology. Technological upgrades that improve telehealth services and outreach services that come to Neillsville from the main medical campus in Marshfield will reduce patient travel and provide health care closer to home, the health care system said. The new campus will also house an expanded therapy department with an occupational health space, a public eatery, an expanded gift shop and more.
Community support for the medical campus was key, the health system said. A $1.75 million capital campaign helped fund the infusion suite as well as a 3,000-square-foot wellness center overseen by Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA in Marshfield. The Wuethrich family and their business, Grassland Dairy Products, gave a $300,000 gift, the largest donation to the campaign.