EAU CLAIRE — Fairfax Park Pool in Eau Claire will have new hours when it opens for the season on Saturday, June 5, with COVID-19 precautions in place.
The city-owned pool will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. daily, according to Eau Claire Parks & Recreation.
"Mindful of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is still a concern in our area, to keep our patrons and employees safe, the pool will be opening in phases in accordance with local health recommendations as outlined by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department," Parks and Recreation said in a news release.
The pool was closed last year both for repairs and due to the pandemic.
Fairfax Park Pool individual and family passes, which are 10% off through Friday, can be purchased online at eauclaire.maxgalaxy.net. Those who are new to the pool may buy a season pass online but will need to have their pool pass photo taken at the recreation administration office.
More information is available by calling Eau Claire Parks and Recreation at 715-839-5032.