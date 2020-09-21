EAU CLAIRE — Hobbs Ice Center, 915 Menomonie St., is returning somewhat to its normal operation, but with a few new rules in place while the COVID-19 pandemic continues and part of the facility remains used as a homeless shelter.
A post Monday evening on Hobbs' Facebook page explained the new building rules after it reopened for public use over the weekend.
Doors to Eau Claire's municipal ice center will remain locked, and an attendant will allow individuals and groups in for their scheduled times to use the facility, the post stated.
Hockey coaches and their teams will be required to gather in the main entrance before their ice times. They will be let in the building 15 minutes before their scheduled times.
People are required to wear face masks at all times in the building.
One of the center's three rinks currently has ice while the two others are dry.
The ice floor on the Akervik Rink can be used for hockey and ice skating, while dry floor activities, including pickleball, will take place in the smaller Hughes Rink.
The largest rink in Hobbs, the O'Brien Rink, remains used by Catholic Charities as its homeless shelter and as a daytime resource center run by Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Those organizations are preparing to move to the former Hansen's IGA grocery store, 1031 W. Clairemont Ave.
Hobbs had been closed to the general public in late March when it began use as a shelter due to Catholic Charities' Sojourner House being too small to prevent COVID-19 from spreading among people.