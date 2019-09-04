A 29-year-old New Richmond woman was injured early Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Pierce County.
Breanne Bockenhauer was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima eastbound on Highway 29 near Skyline Drive in the town of Gilman shortly after midnight when she failed to negotiate a curve, entered the south ditch and struck several trees, according to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
Bockenhauer was taken by ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin with undetermined injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.