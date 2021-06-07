HUDSON — A 77-year-old New Richmond woman has died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash that happened over two weeks ago in St. Croix County.
Judith Claire Olson died Monday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, according to the Ramsey County (Minn.) Medical Examiner's Office.
Olson had been driving a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser at midday on May 20 when it was struck broadside by another vehicle at an intersection in rural St. Croix County.
Preliminary investigation of the crash indicated the other driver, Charles R. Carlson, 44, of Cumberland did have the right of way, stated a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
Olson was transported by ambulance from the crash site to Westfields Hospital in New Richmond before she was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Carlson, who was driving a 3017 Ford F-350 pickup truck, sustained minor injuries in the crash and did not require emergency transport to a hospital.