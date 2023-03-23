Yoga studio to open

Kelli Cook is opening The Yoga Plant in Chippewa Falls. The studio will feature hot yoga classes, where participants work out in elevated temperatures, ranging from 75 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

 Photo by Chris Vetter

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Kelli Cook is a firm believer that a good yoga workout keeps the body healthy.

“I’ve always been a holistic wellness advocate, and looking for ways for people to feel well in their mind and body,” Cook said. “And I really want to share those techniques on how to feel well from the inside out.”