CHIPPEWA FALLS — Kelli Cook is a firm believer that a good yoga workout keeps the body healthy.
“I’ve always been a holistic wellness advocate, and looking for ways for people to feel well in their mind and body,” Cook said. “And I really want to share those techniques on how to feel well from the inside out.”
Cook is opening The Yoga Plant at 501 N. High St., in the building formerly housing Bye the Willow, and later, The Willow. Cook began looking at locations for her own yoga studio last year, and she took over the building in January and began remodeling it. The work is nearly done, and she will open March 30.
“I love how the building has so much natural light, and you have Duncan Creek in the back,” she said.
The renovated building features two yoga workout rooms that can hold up to 30 participants. Cook’s studio features hot yoga classes, where participants work out in elevated temperatures, ranging from 75 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Flat heating panels hang from the ceiling in each of the workout rooms.
“It’s doing yoga of any kind in an infrared, heated space,” Cook said, explaining that the heat reduces inflammation. “The heat also makes you more flexible. Also, as you sweat, you detoxify. And it just feels good. And it’s accessible to every single person, every shape and size.”
She added: “Your body is going to have less injuries, and increased blood flow to every part of your body.”
Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street director, was impressed with Cook’s plan.
“It’s been great working with Kelli,” Ouimette said. “She’s going great with what she plans to offer. We’re excited about it. It’s a great piece to downtown.”
Cook and her husband, Caden, live in the town of Anson with their four children. She got into yoga in 2012. When they moved to the area in 2016, she realized there wasn’t a hot yoga studio nearby. She completed a 200-hour certification course last year to become an instructor, and she’s lined up another dozen instructors who plan to teach classes.
“I plan to have classes at 5:30 (a.m.) and throughout the day,” she said. “We’ll have over 40 classes a week on the schedule. Our classes are very accessible to all levels.”
While the main floor is nearly ready to go, Cook has ambitious plans for the rest of the building. She envisions adding showers and massage treatment rooms in the basement this summer, and eventually adding a lounge area.
Visitors should bring their own yoga mat, although she does have a few available.