ALTOONA — Running unopposed for the District 3 seat in Tuesday's election, Jon Olson will be the newest member of the Altoona City Council.

Olson was the only candidate to apply for the District 3 spot after incumbent Maria Guzman decided not to seek re-election.

All the seats up for election this week in Altoona city government were uncontested.

Mayor Brendan Pratt won another term, as did District 1 Alderman Dale Stuber and District 2 Alderman Timothy Lima.