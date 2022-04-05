ALTOONA — Running unopposed for the District 3 seat in Tuesday's election, Jon Olson will be the newest member of the Altoona City Council.
Olson was the only candidate to apply for the District 3 spot after incumbent Maria Guzman decided not to seek re-election.
All the seats up for election this week in Altoona city government were uncontested.
Mayor Brendan Pratt won another term, as did District 1 Alderman Dale Stuber and District 2 Alderman Timothy Lima.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.