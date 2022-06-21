ALTOONA — Compared to his opponents, Kevin Nicholson says he is the outsider candidate in the Republican gubernatorial race, and he contends he has the best chance of unseating Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.
"If you are serious about winning in November, I'm your candidate," Nicholson said Tuesday during a campaign stop in Altoona. "If you want things done differently, I'm your candidate."
Nicholson, a Delafield businessman and former U.S. Marine, also ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, but lost the GOP primary to Leah Vukmir; she lost to incumbent Tammy Baldwin. Nicholson said he's learned from that campaign.
Other candidates running on the Republican ticket for governor are businessman Tim Michels, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, State Rep. Tim Ramthun and Adam Fischer. The primary will be held Aug. 9, with the winner facing Evers in the general election on Nov. 8.
Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump endorsed Michels. Nicholson pointed to other Trump-endorsed candidates who have struggled to gain traction, and he said not gaining the endorsement hasn't impacted his campaign. Meanwhile, other conservatives, like the Chippewa County Republican Party, have endorsed Ramthun, while Kleefisch got the most support at the state GOP convention.
"My message remains the same," Nicholson said. "My urge to voters is don't believe a 'red wave' is enough."
Like the other candidates running to unseat Evers, Nicholson endorses eliminating the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which was created by former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican. Nicholson prefers the WEC's duties be transferred to the secretary of state's office.
"Those who created it made a mistake," Nicholson said. "Bureaucracies aren't good at making decisions."
At the Republican state convention last month, Kleefisch received the most votes of support, but she didn't obtain a super-majority to win the party's endorsement.
"I was very blunt in saying the party should not endorse, and they followed that direction," Nicholson said. "The voters should decide."
Nicholson added that the primary should be moved from mid-August to April or May, when many other states hold their primaries.
"August 9 is absurd," he said. "(The late primary day) acts as an incumbent protection - it's why it's there."
When asked if he believes there was voter fraud in the Wisconsin 2020 election results, Nicholson contends that there was illegal "ballot harvesting," where people collect multiple ballots from others.
"I want to see the legal chain of custody (of ballots) followed in Wisconsin elections," he said. "Unequivocally, (ballot harvesting) happened; we don't know the scale that happened."
When asked if he would support gun safety measures such as red flag laws or raising the minimum age to purchase a long gun from 18 to 21, Nicholson instead said he wants to "harden our schools" to make them safer. When pressed further on gun safety measures, he pivoted to talking about an open border between Mexico and the United States.
Nicholson said he supports universal school choice, and supports measures for mandatory minimum cash bail amounts on certain crimes.
Earlier this month, Michels said he doesn't support same-sex marriage. Nicholson said he doesn't want the courts to revisit the topic, saying the American people support it.