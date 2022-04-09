A train derailed Saturday near the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Sunday Drive in Altoona.
ALTOONA — No one was injured Saturday when a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed in the rail yard on the east side of Altoona.
The incident, which involved about 12 train cars, occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Sunday Drive, said Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver.
The derailment left several rail cars tipped on their side and some cars jutted skyward as they rested on top of other cars.
All of the train cars were empty at the time of the derailment, Tysver said.
Altoona police and firefighters responded to the train yard incident and asked residents to avoid the area and not to stop in traffic to view the incident.
An emergency no parking order was placed on Bartlett Avenue to prevent traffic issues and ensure safety while the issue is addressed, according to a Facebook post by the Altoona Police Department.
The department said the incident created no danger to the public.
Tysver said cleanup has begun at the site and the incident is under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9209, eric.lindquist@ecpc.com, @ealscoop on Twitter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.