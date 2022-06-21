FALL CREEK — The parking lot at the north entrance to Big Falls County Park will be closed in coming days for repaving, according a news release from Eau Claire County Parks & Forest.

Located at 500 N. 110th Ave. in the town of Seymour, the lot will be closed Thursday and Friday, but reopen during the weekend.

Repaving will resume next week on Monday and Tuesday, but the parking lot is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, June 29.

A smaller parking lot located on the park's south side at 600 Big Falls Forest Road will be open for use while the north lot is being repaved.