Dalton Banks of Eau Claire North fires off a pass against River Falls on Jan. 26 at North.

 Staff Photo by Steve Kinderman

Eau Claire Memorial basketball star Dalton Banks picked up another Division I offer in Southern Illinois University, the junior guard announced on Twitter Monday.

Banks already has offers from UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Montana, North Dakota State and South Dakota.

Banks, a first-team All-Northwest selection as a junior, is already the Huskies' all-time leading scorer. He also appeared on the WBCA and AP All-State teams and was an All-Big Rivers first team selection.

Southern Illinois competes in the Missouri Valley Conference, going 17-15 overall and 10-8 in conference play last season.