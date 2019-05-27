Eau Claire Memorial basketball star Dalton Banks picked up another Division I offer in Southern Illinois University, the junior guard announced on Twitter Monday.
Very grateful to have received an offer from Southern Illinois University! #Salukis🐕 pic.twitter.com/1dHYAEXsDr— Dalton Banks (@dalton3banks) May 27, 2019
Banks already has offers from UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Montana, North Dakota State and South Dakota.
Banks, a first-team All-Northwest selection as a junior, is already the Huskies' all-time leading scorer. He also appeared on the WBCA and AP All-State teams and was an All-Big Rivers first team selection.
Southern Illinois competes in the Missouri Valley Conference, going 17-15 overall and 10-8 in conference play last season.