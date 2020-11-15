EAU CLAIRE -- A single family home on the north side of Eau Claire was damaged in a fire Saturday night.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire Fire Department:
Firefighters responded to the blaze, at 1548 Bellevue Ave., shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. The fire had started in a rear enclosed porch.
On arrival, crews found the rear of the structure on fire with smoke throughout the residence.
The fire was quickly brought under control while additional crews searched the residence and ventilated the smoke.
No injuries were reported, and the damage estimate is unknown at this time, according to the release.
Cause of the fire is being being investigated.