CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Northern Wisconsin State Fair has seen remarkable attendance growth in recent years, to the point that fair executive director Rusty Volk decided to add another day to the lineup.
The fair will now kick off a day early, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, making it a six-day event, wrapping up on Sunday, July 17.
“We decided to stretch it out an additional day,” Volk said.
In recent years, many of the farm exhibition shows took place on Tuesday, before the fair officially opened.
“We want the public to be able to come in and see those shows,” Volk said.
A few years ago, Volk made Tuesday a “soft opening,” where food vendors were open and some exhibits, but the carnival wasn’t set up, and there wasn’t a headliner that day. He admits it didn’t go as well as he hoped.
“That didn’t work,” Volk said. “It’s difficult to do it without a carnival because that is a major, major attraction.”
After several years of averaging 70,000 to 75,000 fairgoers for the five-day event, attendance jumped to 92,000 in 2018, then 96,000 in 2019. After the pandemic shut down the 2020 event, this year drew a stellar 110,000 patrons, Volk said. The steady growth made Volk decide it was time to add a day, which should spread out the crowds and allow people shorter lines for food and rides.
“Food vendors are excited,” Volk said. “One of the major deciding factors was when the carnival would be available. It will mean the carnival will be here an additional day.”
That means the Tuesday fair will look like any other day, with all the exhibits, food vendors, carnival and a headliner.
Springfield to kick off fair
Rick Springfield, 72, known for 1980s radio hits like “Jesse’s Girl,” “I’ve Done Everything For You” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” will return to the fair on Tuesday, July 12, after debuting here in 2010. The grandstand will be free for his show, Volk said.
Volk said he wanted a headliner that grabbed people’s attention and showed the first day of the fair would be a full day.
“We wanted an artist that people recognize,” Volk said. “He drew a great crowd when he was here in 2010. He’s an entertainer; he puts on a great show.”
To change things up this year, Volk is dropping a hint at 9 a.m. every day this week on Facebook of who will headline that corresponding night of the fair. Then he will reveal the headliner at noon. So, the headliner of the Wednesday, July 13, show will be revealed today.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale at noon Dec. 15.
Volk has previously announced that Hairball will be back, after headlining here in 2019 and 2021. The cover band performs hits from 1980s acts from Van Halen to Guns N’ Roses to Prince. It hasn’t been revealed which night they will perform in 2022.
The Sunday show will feature Kids from Wisconsin.
“I’m very excited about the 2002 Leinenkugel Main Stage lineup,” Volk said.
New buildings planned
Earlier this fall, Volk announced plans to construct five new buildings at a cost of about $5.24 million. Volk said he is still meeting with top contributors and donors. He is optimistic that construction will begin this spring. Work will ramp up in late summer and early fall 2022, after the fair is over. While there are numerous other events lined up at the fairgrounds throughout summer 2022, Volk said he is still working with those groups so they can keep their shows operating during the construction.
The plans call for two cattle barns ($1.11 million), a show arena/coliseum ($1.2 million), a small animal barn ($993,207), a restroom & shower building/emergency shelter ($1.35 million) and utilities/infrastructure improvements ($684,195). Savings of $98,650 are expected in the utilities, for a total of $5,248,220. Volk said the fair already has $2 million between cash in hand and pledges.
In April 2019, the large, century-old red barn collapsed from heavy snow and was razed, and most of the other barns on the grounds have outlived their useful lives.
Chippewa Falls-based architectural firm CBS Squared is working with the fair on the project.
Volk said each of the buildings is being designed for multi-use purposes. For instance, the coliseum would be used for weddings, banquets, meetings and auctions. Volk said one of the smaller barns could be used for rentals for everything from a circus to pro wrestling shows. The shower/bathroom building will help for shows where patrons camp on-site, such as the Christian music festival Onefest, or other shows throughout the summer.
The shower/bathroom building also would be a “safe room”/emergency shelter, not just for people on the grounds, but for nearby residents in a trailer park. Volk is hopeful that if it is deemed an emergency shelter, it could obtain a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant.
Volk became executive director of the 56-acre fairgrounds in 2008. Prior to him assuming that role, the fairgrounds was generally used for the fair in July, Oktoberfest and just a handful of other events. Now, it is not uncommon to have multiple events booked each week from spring to fall, and the grounds has added events like SpringFest, OneFest, the Big Rig Truck Show and a fall sportsmen show.