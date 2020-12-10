EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Falls-based Northwestern Bank is the first area business to contribute a large donation toward a new building for the Children's Museum of Eau Claire.
The bank is contributing $100,000 to the new museum, which is currently being designed and is expected to break ground next year, according to a news release issued Thursday by the museum.
"The new facility will help to draw families together from throughout the Chippewa Valley in the shared effort to improve the lives of their kids,” Jerry Kuehl, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Northwestern Bank, said in the news release.
The museum has accepted an offer from a buyer for its old downtown building at 220 S. Barstow St. The buyer and price have not yet been disclosed, but the museum said those details will be available when the sale closes on Jan. 31.
The museum has been closed for much of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent drawing down its financial reserves while attendance was limited.
Last month the museum announced it will open “Play Street, A Children’s Museum Pop-up” next year in a space in the Pablo Center at the Confluence that was previously used as Visit Eau Claire's Experience Center. Featuring parts of its popular exhibits, it is intended to be a smaller, temporary version of the museum before its new building is complete.